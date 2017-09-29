The Maryland women's soccer team fell into an early hole for the second straight game Friday, but it reacted differently against No. 12 Wisconsin than it did in a defeat to Northwestern.
Five days after conceding two first-half goals in a 2-0 loss to the Wildcats, the Terps allowed two conversions in the first 45 minutes against the Badgers.
This time, the Terps erased the deficit thanks to second-half scores from midfielder Gi Krstec and defender Jenna Surdick. Maryland held on to draw Wisconsin, 2-2, after its fifth overtime of the season.
The opening 10 minutes of the contest produced end-to-end action, with each team failing to take its opportunities in front of goal. As time went on, pressure from the Badgers (8-2-1) began to mount.
Eventually, the Terps' defense folded.
Badgers forward Dani Rhodes notched goals in the 23rd and 26th minutes. From there, the Terps (7-2-2) faced a barrage of crosses and shots.
The Badgers managed seven shots to Maryland's three in the opening period. While they placed just three of those strikes on goal, the visitors were clinical with their two finishes, giving Maryland little room for error.
However, the Terps turned around their play in the second half, dominating possession and converting chances. The performance offered a stark contrast from their scoreless second period against Northwestern.
In the 59th minute, Krstec launched a shot from about 45 yards away with Wisconsin goalkeeper Caitlyn Clem high off her line, nestling it into the bottom corner. Ten minutes later, Surdick scored from a corner kick to level the match.
Neither team found a winner in overtime, though a late free kick opportunity for the Badgers forced a save from Maryland goalkeeper Rachel Egyed.
The Terps return to action on Sunday when they host Minnesota.
