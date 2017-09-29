On the whole, the movement has caused Americans across the nation to self-polarize, and what feels like an unnecessary argument over free speech and respect has drawn President Trump into the mix. His tweets include, "The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem!" and "Tremendous backlash against the NFL and its players for disrespect of our Country. #StandForOurAnthem." It's clear where our president currently falls on this particular issue.