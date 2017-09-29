It is shameful that the NFL would accept money in exchange for an disingenuous patriotic event. Not only is this disappointing to those who have served in the military, but also to American citizens whose tax dollars funded these insincere displays of appreciation. The NFL did return about $720,000 to the government. But, will we ever be able to ensure that similar gestures are not spectacles borne out of corporate greed? These deceptive dealings give us the right to be a little suspicious.