That the game went into overtime was a testament to Maryland (6-5, 2-2 Big Ten), which found itself in an early 2-0 hole. Michigan (8-2, 4-0) scored right off the bat to start the game, with forward Carly Bennett registering a goal just a minute and six seconds into the game. Another goal at the 20-minute mark, which defender Halle O'Neill drove home off a penalty corner, gave the Wolverines a 2-0 edge.