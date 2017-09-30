After a 2-1 showing through nonconference play, Maryland football begins its trek through the Big Ten with a showdown against Minnesota. The Gophers started the season 3-0, but the Terps have the advantage through the first half in Minneapolis, heading into the locker room ahead 17-10.
Maryland got the ball to start the game and marched it down the field, but Minnesota made a stand in the red zone to give the Terps fourth-and-goal from the 6-yard line. DJ Durkin decided to get aggressive, and it didn't really work:
The Gophers went 3-and-out, though, and Maryland's offense went back to work. Again, the Terps faced fourth-and-long, and this time, the gamble paid off:
Two plays later, Maryland got on the board thanks to Max Bortenschlager's scrambling ability:
Minnesota responded with a touchdown of its own to even the score at 7-7. The Gophers were on their way to another score, but Josh Woods came up huge for the Terps:
🎶 When you catch a touchdown pass with just a touch of class, that’s A-Moore-e 🎶 pic.twitter.com/ILdtn70BIa
The Gophers rallied with a field goal, cutting the Terps' lead to 14-10. With 58 seconds to go until halftime and Minnesota having three timeouts, Maryland had to move the ball up the field. Ty Johnson was happy to help:
With two seconds on the clock, Henry Darmstadter came out for a 51-yard field goal. It fit juuuuuuust inside:
The Terps might not have Tyrrell Pigrome or Kasim Hill, but behind Bortenschlager, Moore and a solid defense, they've given the Gophers a run for their money.
