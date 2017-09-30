The usual suspects are Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks — the two Gophers co-starting running backs. The offense is dominated by the run and these two get most of the touches. The next running back on the depth chart, Kobe McCrary, stepped up last week and had three touchdowns when those two were injured. Top receiver Tyler Johnson has been the best wideout for the Gophers and one of the best in the country, but he had a quiet game against Middle Tennessee.