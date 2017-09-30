After taking a handoff from the shotgun with under two minutes remaining, Maryland football running back Ty Johnson wasn't touched on his game-winning 34-yard sprint through the heart of Minnesota's nation-best run defense.
His burst gave Maryland a seven-point lead with 1:10 remaining and highlighted a 262-yard team rushing performance in a 31-24 win. Johnson finished with 130 yards, and running back Lorenzo Harrison tallied 75 in the Terps' Big Ten opener.
Minnesota allowed 59 rushing yards per contest before Saturday.
The Terps' offensive display marked a dramatic turnaround from their Sept. 23 loss to Central Florida, when they totaled 42 yards on the ground.
Johnson and Harrison found more space on the edges against the Golden Gophers. They racked up 55 combined yards on their first two possessions.
However, third-string quarterback Max Bortenschlager provided the Terps' first score, converting a fourth-and-10 with a long completion to wide receiver DJ Turner and finding the end zone with a seven-yard run up the middle.
Bortenschlager, playing in place of injured signal-callers Tyrrell Pigrome and Kasim Hill, completed a couple of key passes despite an inconsistent performance. He connected on 18 of 28 throws for 154 yards and two touchdowns, improving upon a two-interception performance against Central Florida.
In the second quarter, Bortenschlager gave Maryland a 14-7 advantage with a pinpoint toss to wide receiver DJ Moore in the corner of the end zone. A fake handoff drew the Golden Gophers toward the line of scrimmage before the 27-yard throw, displaying how the threat of the rushing attack helped the passing game.
After Minnesota tied the game at 17 in the second half, Johnson sprinted for first downs on consecutive plays to move Maryland to the 21-yard line. Bortenschlager finished the drive with a four-yard throw to running back Jake Funk.
Johnson provided the final blow with his go-ahead run late in the fourth quarter that gave him his third 100-yard rushing performance this season.
Comments