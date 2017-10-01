With another ranked matchup on Saturday, Aird stressed the importance of a quick response. It took until the second frame against No. 23 Michigan for the change to come, but its success was short-lived. The Terps dropped to 12-4 (1-3) in a four-set defeat to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor (19-25, 25-19, 15-25, 21-25), capping off the first of three back-to-back road matches this season.