For the first 22 minutes of the second half Sunday, the Maryland women's soccer team looked like the better team against Minnesota at Ludwig Field. They had more possession and took the only two shots of the period.
However, an early 2-0 Minnesota lead was too much for the Terps to overcome, and a 67th-minute goal on a counter-attack iced the contest for the Golden Gophers, who won, 3-1.
Minnesota (7-2-3) scored the earliest goal the Terps have allowed this season in the seventh minute. Four minutes later, the Golden Gophers doubled their tally, giving Maryland (7-3-2) its third 2-0 deficit in as many games.
However, much like Friday's contest against No. 12 Wisconsin, in which the Terps earned a 2-2 draw, coach Ray Leone's squad responded.
Madison Turner, a midfielder who has played forward in place of injured leading scorers Chelsea Jackson and Mikayla Dayes, started at center back. Using her attacking experience, she dribbled from near the center circle past two Minnesota defenders and rifled a 13th-minute goal by the near post from about 20 yards away.
Turner's finish marked the first time the Terps scored in the opening 45 minutes since Sept. 7.
After dominating the opening stages of the second frame, the Terps allowed a long ball over the top from Minnesota midfielder Megan Koenig. Golden Gophers forward April Bockin collected the ball at the corner of the penalty area, cut onto her left foot and curled an effort past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Rachel Egyed.
The Terps have now lost two of their last three games. They travel to Nebraska on Thursday.
CORRECTION: Due to an editing error, a previous version of this story stated Maryland faced Minnesota on Saturday. The game occurred Sunday. This story has been updated.
