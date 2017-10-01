It's easy to think any loss for President Trump is a victory for the soul of America, and Moore's victory can, in that way, be rationalized. But I grew up with his stormy presence looming over my state. To me and many other Alabamians, he is a potent symbol of southern intolerance. Moore is racist, Islamophobic, homophobic, xenophobic, anti-science, uninformed and generally heartless. According to his law professor, he can't even make basic legal arguments without resorting to baseless personal insults. He is a relic of the South's bloody past and yet shockingly contemporary. He is every one of America's darkest impulses bundled into one man. But not only that, he is an Alabamian, and he is the man my fellow Alabamians think is fit to represent our state to the nation.