Although the decree is certainly a step in the right direction, it is still a very small move in the grand scheme of gender equality. Yes, women will be able to exercise a greater degree of independence by driving themselves, but the country's deeply ingrained patriarchy is still immovable. Saudi Arabian women remain subjected to a male guardianship system; their every movement is monitored and restricted by their male guardian, who must give them permission to do practically anything. This includes opening a bank account, traveling, leaving jail and even receiving urgent medical care. A woman in Saudi Arabia is considered the property of her father, husband or son "from birth until death," according to Human Rights Watch.