A woman died Sunday morning after she was struck by a car at the intersection of Route 1 and Campus Drive, Prince George's County Police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died, police wrote in a tweet. The car that struck her was still on the scene as of about 8 a.m.

Northbound Route 1 was closed at Campus Drive as of about 8 a.m. due to the investigation, police wrote in a tweet.

This story will be updated.