A woman died Sunday morning after she was struck by a car at the intersection of Route 1 and Campus Drive, Prince George's County Police said.
The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died, police wrote in a tweet. The car that struck her was still on the scene as of about 8 a.m.
We are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision at Route 1 and Campus Drive. pic.twitter.com/WwMSmmkkxD
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 1, 2017
Northbound Route 1 was closed at Campus Drive as of about 8 a.m. due to the investigation, police wrote in a tweet.
This story will be updated.
