Maryland football is off to a 3-1 start and is one of only 19 teams in college football to have two or more road wins.
The Terps have enjoyed particularly big contributions from a dynamic trio: junior wide receiver DJ Moore, junior running back Ty Johnson and senior linebacker Jermaine Carter. It is not exactly a surprise to see upperclassmen making such a big contribution to a team. After all, they are the most experienced players on the roster.
However, there is something curious about that trio of Terps responsible for Maryland's strong start: all of them were recruited by former head coach Randy Edsall.
Carter was a part of Edsall's 2013 recruiting class, while Johnson and Moore were part of 2015's class. All of them were also graded as three-star prospects by 247 Sports.
Coach DJ Durkin and his staff deserve no shortage of credit for turning the three Edsall recruits into the current leading rusher, receiver and tackler on this season's team.
However, we have to give some credit to Edsall. He successfully recruited them and was able to see the potential in all of them that they've displayed this season.
There are many valid criticisms about Edsall's tenure at Maryland. That being said, Edsall also should be praised for the positive things he did at Maryland and this is one example.
Would Carter, Johnson and Moore be as good as they currently are if they were still coached by Edsall? Perhaps not. Regardless of that, they were still all brought to College Park by him.
So the next time Johnson rattles off a big run, Moore makes a spectacular grab or Carter records a tackle for loss, give praise to Durkin and his staff for coaching them to their current level of play.
But don't forget to give some credit to Edsall for bringing a trio of three-star recruits to College Park who have turned into the team's leading rusher, receiver and tackler.
