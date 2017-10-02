The majority of the episode took place in a flashback to a visit Annalise had with her family. We recently discovered that her mother Ophelia (Cicely Tyson) has dementia and now Annalise is trying to get her help at a memory care center. Ophelia is not happy about this and goes on to yell at Annalise, leaving her with a need to cope. She can't drink, so she tries her hand at intimacy and ultimately just goes home to sleep.