The season opener tackles the issue of aging and what that means for individuals in each stage of life. After nearly 200 episodes, the senior comedy is no stranger to this topic. At the youngest level there's the childish antics of Joe and Lily, who attempt to stay on board the houseboat and watch TV while fending off an unwanted babysitter. Meanwhile, the older kids tackle relationship problems, college anxieties and how to enjoy the fleeting moments of summer. For the adults, the situation is different — Phil and Claire attempt to relive their past, while Jay worries about death after hearing about the loss of a competitor.