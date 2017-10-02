University of Maryland student Maria Fisher, 18, has been identified as the woman killed after she was struck by a car near the campus Sunday morning, according to Prince George's County Police.
At about 6:20 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Route 1 and Campus Drive, police wrote in a news release Sunday night. Fisher, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was found in critical condition and brought to the hospital, where she died shortly after.
A preliminary investigation showed Fisher was trying to cross the northbound lanes of Route 1 when she was hit by an SUV, according to the news release. The driver stayed on the scene, and he was not hurt.
Investigators are working to determine circumstances surrounding the collision, including whether Fisher was in a crosswalk, according to the news release.
"It is with deep sadness that we confirm that Maria Fisher was a student here at the University of Maryland," university spokeswoman Katie Lawson said in a statement. "Our campus community is thinking of Maria's family and friends during this sorrowful time."
The intersection was closed until about 10:50 a.m. due to the investigation, police wrote in a tweet.
This story will be updated.
