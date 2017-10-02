University of Maryland Police responded to reports of a weapon violation, disorderly conduct, suspicious activity and theft, among other incidents this past week, according to police reports.
Weapon violation
A University Police officer was patrolling the north side of Route 1 on Wednesday at 4:07 a.m. and saw a car with a suspended vehicle registration, police spokeswoman Sgt. Rosanne Hoaas said.
The officer initiated a traffic stop near Fraternity Row, and as the officer started to talk to the man in the car, a backup officer noticed a gun magazine, Hoaas said. The officers asked the man to step out of the car and proceeded to search it. They found a handgun, more rounds and another gun magazine.
The man, who was identified as 30-year-old Calvin Wright of Enfield, North Carolina, was arrested on the scene on charges of handgun in vehicle and illegal possession of a firearm. He was processed and put in custody at the Department of Corrections.
This case is closed.
Disorderly conduct
On Sept. 23 at 5:23 p.m. officers at Maryland Stadium responded to a report of disorderly conduct. A woman told police a man touched her in an inappropriate manner before leaving the scene, Hoaas said.
Officers found the male suspect and told him to leave the stadium. No charges were issued and officers are unaware of what specifically happened during the encounter, as the victim did not identify herself, Hoaas said.
This case is closed.
Suspicious activity
On Sept. 25 at 4:47 p.m., University Police responded to Stamp Student Union for a report of a suspicious person. A man — who was issued an active denial to the campus in August — was asking a female student whether she believed in God, Hoaas said.
The student left, and officers found the man. After talking to him, officers determined the man was unaware he was still barred from the campus. Officers told the man to leave and he complied.
This case is closed.
Theft
University Police responded to 5800 University Research Court for a report of theft on Sept. 25 at 7:59 a.m. A man affiliated with a construction site told officers some copper spools were stolen between Sept. 22 at 2:10 p.m. and Sept. 25 at 7:30 a.m.
Police submitted a review of cameras in the area. This case is still active.
