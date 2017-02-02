Yesterday, Maryland football nabbed one of its most successful recruiting classes ever. DJ Durkin was overjoyed to talk about all of his new players and said that Maryland's future is "really bright."
The Terps were able to add Tahj Capehart, who was previously expected to join Virginia Tech.
Maryland celebrated its recruiting success by bringing out just about every famous alum, from TV stars to Super Bowl champions.
The legendary @notthefakeSVP with a warm welcome… and some advice for @AyeeMarcus_. #Shell17 https://t.co/QGrdVsFybU
— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) February 1, 2017
A great welcome from a great WR, @TorreySmithWR, to the next great WR, @Carlos7__! #Shell17 https://t.co/mlkuI7wi9B
— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) February 1, 2017
Kasim Hill, Cam Spence and Deon Jones all confirmed their commitments today. The trio are all expected to make immediate contributions to the team next season.
The suSPENCE is over@Only1CamSpence, welcome to #TerpNation!#Shell17 pic.twitter.com/eF1CCEVlrI
— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) February 1, 2017
Keeping up with the Jones'!
Welcome to Maryland, @DreamChasin_2. #Shell17 #DMVtoUMD pic.twitter.com/z207rstJ9w
— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 25, 2017
National Signing Day is also a chance for players to enjoy their moment in the spotlight, and Ayinde Eley used to it show off his fresh, custom-made kicks.
Meanwhile, the success of the 2017 football class has caught the attention of one of basketball's 2017 commits, Darryl Morsell.
Maryland did have a pair of recruits they were hoping would commit to the program, but ultimately went elsewhere: Kofi Wardlow and Tariq Castro-Fields. The loss of Castro-Fields particularly hurts Maryland, as he will be facing the Terps for the next three to four years with Penn State.
Truly blessed to be committed to Penn State University! #WeAre 🔵⚪️#GODBLESS pic.twitter.com/1u1n6KQAIE
— Tariq Castro-Fields (@ayeewonton) February 1, 2017
Lastly, Maryland had someone commit and then decommit in under 24 hours: running back Cordarrian Richardson. He originally announced his commitment to Maryland in an out-of-this-world video featuring a space balloon, which has now been deleted.
Welcome to the family, Cordarrian. #OTownBound17 pic.twitter.com/bf2emrQGBK
— Scott Frost (@coach_frost) February 2, 2017
Comments