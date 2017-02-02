Yesterday, Maryland football nabbed one of its most successful recruiting classes ever. DJ Durkin was overjoyed to talk about all of his new players and said that Maryland's future is "really bright."

The Terps were able to add Tahj Capehart, who was previously expected to join Virginia Tech.

Maryland celebrated its recruiting success by bringing out just about every famous alum, from TV stars to Super Bowl champions.

Kasim Hill, Cam Spence and Deon Jones all confirmed their commitments today. The trio are all expected to make immediate contributions to the team next season.

National Signing Day is also a chance for players to enjoy their moment in the spotlight, and Ayinde Eley used to it show off his fresh, custom-made kicks.

Meanwhile, the success of the 2017 football class has caught the attention of one of basketball's 2017 commits, Darryl Morsell.

Maryland did have a pair of recruits they were hoping would commit to the program, but ultimately went elsewhere: Kofi Wardlow and Tariq Castro-Fields. The loss of Castro-Fields particularly hurts Maryland, as he will be facing the Terps for the next three to four years with Penn State.

Lastly, Maryland had someone commit and then decommit in under 24 hours: running back Cordarrian Richardson. He originally announced his commitment to Maryland in an out-of-this-world video featuring a space balloon, which has now been deleted.