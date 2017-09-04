We cannot allow opinions to be censored, even if they are painful, and that happens way too much on campus. In their viral Atlantic piece, which, to his credit, Foley-Keene cites, Jonathan Haidt and Greg Lukianoff note that University of California schools made a list of offensive statements that included "America is the land of opportunity" and "I believe the most qualified person should get the job." Avoiding debate over those statements is harmful not only to the students hearing them but also to the students espousing those supposedly offensive viewpoints. The American reality is obviously not as simple as those statements suggest, but if we can never engage with adherents to those views, how will they know the truth? How can we bridge gaps between people who disagree?