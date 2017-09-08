Potomac Pizza will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 11p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Delivery, which Greenberg said won't be available for the first two weeks as the restaurant works out any kinks, will be available until at least 2 a.m. Bagels 'n Grinds will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, but Greenberg said the hours can be extended if there is enough customer demand.