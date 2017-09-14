This standard comes dangerously close to a legal system in which the accused must prove their innocence and guilt is assumed, a system antithetical to the American concept of justice. Considering that students can be expelled if found guilty of sexual assault, one would hope those deciding the fate of the accused are more than 50.1 percent confident. A "clear and convincing evidence" standard — about 75 percent confidence — more appropriately reflects the nature of the consequences being considered.