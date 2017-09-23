The Maryland football team's season outlook may have changed Saturday afternoon as quarterback Kasim Hill exited with a leg injury versus UCF. Quarterback Max Bortenschlager replaced the freshman.
Hill, who was a four-star recruit, is the Terps' second quarterback to leave with an injury this season after Tyrrell Pigrome tore his ACL in the Terps' season-opening win over Texas on Sept. 2.
Hill replaced Pigrome and has thrived, leading the game-sealing drive against the Longhorns before throwing 13-for-16 with 163 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start versus Towson on Sept. 9.
Bortenschlager played two games last year and started once, completing 48.5 percent of his passes. Quarterback Caleb Henderson, who appeared to be the frontrunner for the starting job in the spring, is still sidelined with an apparent foot injury.
While scrambling in the first quarter Saturday, Hill was hit by Knights defensive lineman Jamiyus Pittman. Hill laid on the field and grimaced before trainers checked on him. Trainers helped the the 6-foot-2, 232-pound signal caller off the field while Hill didn't put any pressure on his right leg.
If the Terps are in an emergency at quarterback, offensive coordinator Walt Bell said running backs Ty Johnson and Lorenzo Harrison could fill in.
